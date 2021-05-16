Mitchell, who earned 55.4% of fans' vote, earned both his first goal and assist against the Villans, making it a memorable afternoon for the Academy graduate.

Mitchell secured his first professional assist when he swung a clever cross to the near post, where Christian Benteke rose highest to head home the Eagles' first.

Then, minutes from full-time, the left-back found himself just yards from goal and chested home to earn his side all three points.

Post-match, he said: "It’s a dream come true, literally. I’ve been waiting for it my whole life so it’s a real opportunity. Brilliant."

Mitchell beat Eberechi Eze (28.5%) and Benteke (5.1%) to the Man of the Match award. You can see a full breakdown below.

Full highlights and post-match reaction from this game will be shown for free on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.