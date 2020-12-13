“It’s been so long to be away” said one. “You do still feel in touch with the club without being here but it’s different gravy actually going to the game.

“The roar when the players come out is going to be big. We’ll be singing – it’s what we’ve been waiting for!”

Nine-year-old Ollie is at the game with his dad, who’s been coming to Palace for 25 years. “It’s been a long break – it’ll be weird to be back! We’ll be singing.”

❤️💙 We've missed every single one of you over the past nine months.



For those attending today's game, welcome home. #CPFC

“We’re not getting any younger,” said another, back at Selhurst with his father. “Dad should be sitting indoors watching TV at his age but he’s here in the rain – we’ve just missed watching football live!

“Our family is generations of Palace fans, right back to the days of The Nest. We’ve been coming for 115 years!”

Clearly, the fans are keen to make themselves heard.

As one put it: “I think people underestimate the power of 2,000 fans – I think 2,000 people definitely make a difference for the players. You saw the Everton fans yesterday probably helped them beat Chelsea, so who knows what we can do today?”

Ollie is predicting a Christian Benteke winner today – let’s hope he’s right!

