From 4pm onwards, you can soak up the Spring atmosphere among Boxpark's various food and drink outlets with entertainment on stage taking place throughout the afternoon to carry you into the evening.

The event will get started at 4pm with Rob Thornton running various games and competitions before The Crystals and Charlotte Lade, one of the world's most experienced female football freestylers, perform while mascots Pete and Alice meet fans and take pictures. There will also be a pop-up club shop so that you can take advantage of savings on your favourite Palace products.



As the evening progresses, Chris Grierson and Kelly Somers will take to the stage to present a range of awards from 6pm - including your Player of the Season, Goal of the Season and more, plus a very special live appearance from The Manor.

In addition, there will be opportunities to interact with Palace first team and Palace Ladies players, whilst DJ Jay Knox keeps you entertained with the very best tunes.



Make sure not to miss out on a great event in the heart of Croydon and get down there to join us today!

Supporters with disabilities who would like to book their place at the event please contact customer.service@cpfc.co.uk