The ninth annual Beer Festival is on course for record attendance with over 2,000 tickets sold for this Saturday's 12-7pm event. It promises to be another special weekend in south London, with Neil Morrissey the man who will be kickstarting the proceedings.

Several Crystal Palace legends have been confirmed as part of the 11-a-side game on Selhurst's turf - we'd still back Andrew Johnson to tuck away his penalty even if all 2,000+ attendees went in goal.

200+ beers, ciders & ales, high quality food and a whole host of live acts mean it promises to be another blockbuster event in the sun.

Buy tickets online for £12 now which includes a commemorative pint glass upon arrival – and a saving of £8 on the day price. Tickets can also be bought via the Box Office in person or on 08712 00 00 71.

The event is open to over 18s only.