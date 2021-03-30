Anyone worried about their gambling can visit the GAMSTOP website to exclude themselves from all licensed online gambling sites in the UK, for an initial period of six months, one year, or five years, by clicking here.

Users are also encouraged to seek professional help and support from treatment providers and to use GAMSTOP alongside other tools, such as blocking software to prevent them accessing gambling sites and bank blocking.

Crystal Palace will share information about the GAMSTOP service across the club’s social channels, including the women’s team, and will donate advertising collateral at Selhurst Park. GAMSTOP will provide free training to explain how the service can help vulnerable people within the local community.

GAMSTOP Registration from GAMSTOP on Vimeo.

The Club is committed to encouraging its supporters to gamble safely and in 2018 was the first Premier League to agree a partnership with the charity, BeGambleAware, teaming up to produce advertisements and promotion materials at Selhurst Park to raise awareness of the risks of gambling.

More than 195,000 people from across the UK are currently registered with GAMSTOP, with monthly sign-ups significantly higher in 2021 than 2020 as online gambling increased during lockdown. Men aged 25-34 are the most represented demographic on the database, but women also now account for more than 25% of all GAMSTOP registrants.

Fiona Palmer, CEO of GAMSTOP said: “Crystal Palace’s support will be hugely beneficial in ensuring that people who could benefit from using GAMSTOP are aware of the scheme. The pandemic has led to increased sign-ups and we are trying to ensure that anybody who is struggling with their gambling, or has a loved one experiencing problems, knows where they can access support. The support of Crystal Palace will help us extend our reach and we hope that other Premier League and women’s clubs will follow their example.”

Steve Parish, chairman of Crystal Palace, said: “We are delighted to be helping to raise awareness of this important service. Whilst most people who gamble on football do so to enhance their enjoyment of the sport, GAMSTOP gives anyone experiencing problems with their gambling a chance to regain control”.