Palace went behind despite dominating the game and pulled themselves back to 1-1 shortly before half-time. Then, with seconds remaining, Michael Olise struck to clinch three points and an emphatic comeback.

“We worked hard, the gameplan was well-executed,” Eze said post-match. “We worked as hard as we could and gave our all and I think when we put in performances like that it’s very hard to live with us. So it’s a good day for us.

“It’s a good feeling. We worked hard, dominated the game for long periods and Michael came in to give us the win today. It’s a big, big three points.”

Eze was crucial in the comeback, bagging an assist for an excellent pass to Wilfried Zaha for the equaliser.

Explaining his involvement, the No.10 said: “I saw it was quite a hard pass to him [Thilo Kehrer] so I just got up to him as quick as I could. I saw Wilf and when Wilf’s in the box he’s always dangerous.”

Palace have now come from behind to win in three of their last six outings, and bagged their first away victory of the season.

Commenting on those two aspects of their performances recently, Eze said: “We’re working hard to not go behind and it’s difficult when you do give up a goal in such a way. But we’ve got the players, got the belief in ourselves, and we’re always capable of scoring and creating chances.

“I think these type of performances and when you give performances like that and get three points it gives you confidence and gives you belief, which going into the last few games will be big.”