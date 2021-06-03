The effort, in which Eze ran mazily from within his own half, shrugged several challenges and fired home coolly to help Palace win 2-0, will go down with the most memorable strikes in recent Palace history and was one of four goals from the midfielder last season.

It was good enough to beat a remarkable pair netted against Brighton & Hove Albion – with 48% of Palace fans opting for Eze against the Blades, 20.6% for Christian Benteke’s Brighton winner and 15.6% Jean-Philippe Mateta’s audacious backheel.

Recording a message to supporters from home, Eze said: “Palace fans, thank you so, so much for your support and votes this season. I love you guys so much and it’s greatly appreciated, man. God bless you all.”

Eze’s Blades strike earned him Man of the Match and was shortlisted for Premier League Goal of the Month and Goal of the Season at the London Football Awards.

Post-match, he said: “You want to come on and make an impact and be effective. We have to be ready on the bench, and take our chance when it comes.”

