Zaha hit the back of the net twice in a sensational second-half spell, including a blistering solo strike, as the Eagles scored five away from home for the first time in their top-flight history.

His performance earned him 34.5% of your votes, finishing just ahead of fellow goalscorer Christian Benteke (31.3%). Zaha reserved special praise for Benteke after the game, as well as Eberechi Eze, who provided the assist for the Ivorian's second. Eze was not far behind in third with 27.6% of the vote.

Palace's exciting front three finished far ahead of their teammates in the final vote, and you can see why by watching all the highlights of record-breaking victory here or on PalaceTV within the official app!

