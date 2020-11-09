Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Andros Townsend's fluid understanding of the traditional 4-4-2 formation was a joy to behold throughout the game: switching of positions, intriciate passing patterns and world-class finishing.

But, of course, it wasn't just the forward line that earned the excellent three points for the Eagles. Patrick van Aanholt claimed an unique assist, whilst Scott Dann headed home for the first time in over two years and Jaïro Riedewald worked tirelessly against the relentless Leeds press.

