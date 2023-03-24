Returning this year to represent the Eagles on PlayStation5 will be professional EA SPORTS FIFA 23 player Ethan ‘Ethxnh’ Higgins, an England international who has now reached the ePL finals for the fourth consecutive year, and who made it to the semi-finals with Palace last season.

He will be joined on Xbox Series X by Ben ‘Ben x W12’ Evans, a promising 20-year-old gamer making his debut professional tournament appearance.

Broadcast live from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the duo will team up to take on pairs from all other 19 Premier League clubs, as they bid to bring home English football gaming’s top domestic prize – now in its fifth year – as well as a share of the £100,000 prize pool.

How does it work?

In a similar vein to last year, this season’s Finals will once again see club representatives working collaboratively.

Finalists will take part in a series of 1 vs 1 matches against pairings from other clubs, with one player competing per console in a two-legged tie.

Clubs are split into four groups for Saturday’s matches, with the top two in each group progressing to Sunday’s knockout stages. The two victorious players in the overall final will win the honour of becoming ePremier League Champions for their club.

How can I watch?

The action will be televised in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and shown across the Premier League’s digital channels (YouTube, web, app and Facebook).

Drawn in Group A of the competition, Palace’s group-stage fixtures will begin at 12:00 GMT on Saturday (25th March) and will conclude around 15:00. The remaining groups will finish at 17:30.

Then, should Palace qualify for Sunday, the quarter-finals of the competition will kick-off at around 15:00 BST, with the semi-finals and final all played out by 18:30.

Who will we play?

Drawn in Group A of the competition, Higgins and Evans will initially face:

Arsenal : represented by Kyle ‘Kyrowley’ Rowley, a former ePL quarter-finalist, and ‘Billy’ Noble, an ePL debutant;

: represented by Kyle ‘Kyrowley’ Rowley, a former ePL quarter-finalist, and ‘Billy’ Noble, an ePL debutant; Aston Villa : whose players are ‘Cameron’ Willey, making his second ePL showing, and Kai ‘Conkai’ Vaid, an ePL debutant;

: whose players are ‘Cameron’ Willey, making his second ePL showing, and Kai ‘Conkai’ Vaid, an ePL debutant; Brighton & Hove Albion : represented by Jacob ‘RagnarFIFA47’ Budge, a shock qualifier on Xbox, and former ePL finalist, Scotland international, Ellevens player and competition heavyweight Marc ‘Marley’; and

: represented by Jacob ‘RagnarFIFA47’ Budge, a shock qualifier on Xbox, and former ePL finalist, Scotland international, Ellevens player and competition heavyweight Marc ‘Marley’; and Southampton: whose players are ‘Michael Fisher’, a two-time ePL representative; and Tyreece ‘RoweEdition’ Rowe, who has also made two previous appearances.

What are they saying?

Ethan ‘Ethxnh’ Higgins: “It would mean a huge deal to win this competition. It would be my first trophy in FIFA esports, and to do it at the ePremier League would be great.”

Ben ‘Ben x W12’ Evans: “With the ePL being my first pro tournament, it would be one of my biggest achievements to win the tournament and lift the trophy. It's a great opportunity to compete with the best, and represent Crystal Palace.”