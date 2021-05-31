Continuing international travel disruptions and other matters related to coronavirus mean the event will not be able to go ahead as planned in July 2021, however all parties are working towards an announcement with respect to rescheduled dates in July 2022.

The inaugural EVA Air Queensland Champions Cup was set to feature Crystal Palace F.C. and West Ham United F.C. alongside A-League outfit, Brisbane Roar F.C.

The tournament was to kick-off at Townsville’s new Queensland Country Bank Stadium when Brisbane Roar were to meet Crystal Palace. The Roar would travel to Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast to tackle West Ham United, before the two London clubs faced off at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Existing ticket buyers are encouraged to retain their ticket as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates. If supporters find they are unable to attend the new dates when they are announced, refunds will be available via the point of purchase.

West Ham Commercial Director Nathan Thompson said: "As a club, we were looking forward to playing in front of our fans and the people of Australia, especially on the back of a very positive season for us in the Premier League.

"It is of real disappointment to us all that the ongoing travel restrictions due to COVID-19 has once again meant we will no longer be able to travel to Queensland this summer. However, once the world is back to normal, we hope the tournament can be rearranged and we look forward to visiting Australia in the future."

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: "It is extremely disappointing that once again we find ourselves in a position where postponing this trip is the only practical option, with ongoing restrictions placed upon international travel.

"But we are absolutely committed to bringing the team to Australia for pre-season as soon as possible. Thank you to all our fans in Australia who purchased and retained tickets for our matches, and we are so excited to see you all when the time eventually comes."

Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre said: "Brisbane Roar's enthusiasm for the EVA Air Queensland Champions Cup remains extraordinarily strong and we are fully committed to working with all parties to bring these two historic clubs to our great state when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"I know just how much our fans and football supporters throughout Queensland are looking forward to the spectacle of these matches. We share their excitement and will be raring to go in 2022."

