The under-23 side's game at home to Colchester United on Monday 20th November will be played behind closed doors at the club's Copers Cope training ground, meaning fans are not permitted to attend.

The game kicks off at 1pm and will be covered live on the club's official Twitter account. A match report and gallery will be available shortly after full time and full highlights will be on eagles.cpfc.co.uk later that afternoon.

Fans can, however, attend the under-18s clash with Barnsley on Saturday 18th November at Goals on Copers Cope Road. Kick off is at 11:30am and is open to Season Ticket Holders and Members who present their cards to security at the gate.