O’Dell explained about the growth of Team Dignitas as an International Esports team, he founded in 2003 when Battlefield 1942 clans Legion Condor and Sweden Kompanix merged. Team Dignitas was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers in September 2016. The team has a rich history across many different esports, but is best known for its former League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squads.

This event offered local businesses and industry professionals the opportunity to meet at the stadium to network, share contacts and ideas while bringing like-minded people together from different sectors for the benefit of their business.

Mike Ward from Reality Check Systems was one of those who was delighted to have had the opportunity to be connect with other businesses in south London.

“I thought it was really well organised and I made some good contacts outside of my usual field which was great as well as enjoying the excellent lunch that was served.

"All round a really well organised and executed event.”

The business club lunch included an indulgent three course meal and a behind the scenes tour of the stadium.

The next CPFC Business Lunch will be held in September and we look forward to welcoming you to our first event of the new 2018/19 season.

For more information and to book your place please contact Catherine Miaris, Events Manager on 020 8768 6013 or email catherine.miaris@cpfc.co.uk.