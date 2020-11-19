On top of the five Academy prospects to named for their respective countries, the 10 first-teamers received nods for the Netherlands, Senegal, England Under-21s, Belgium, Ivory Coast, the Republic of Ireland, Ghana and Serbia respectively between November 11th and 18th.

Eze has withdrawn from the Young Lions squad after helping them qualify for Euro 2021. Batshuayi and Benteke, meanwhile, joined Belgium for clashes with Switzerland, England and Denmark.

Batshuayi scored twice against Switzerland in the first of these games, continuing his fine form for Belgium.

Zaha was set to join Les Éléphants for two matches against Madagascar, both of which were Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but had to pull out.

Schlupp had not tasted international duty since March 2019, when he was called-up for the first time in a year-and-a-half. He made his return on Tuesday night against Sudan.

Jordan Ayew was also named in the Black Stars' squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Milivojević retained his place in the Serbia national team after playing matches against Norway and Hungary in October. However he tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating under government guidelines.

Full results for all Eagles internationals can be found below. Kick-off times are in GMT.

Patrick van Aanholt - Netherlands

Netherlands 1-1 Spain - 11th November, 19:45. Van Aanholt was an unused substitute.

Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina - 15th November, 17:00. Van Aanholt played from the 79th-minute.

Poland 1-2 Netherlands 18th November, 19:45. Van Aanholt played the first 71 minutes.

Cheikhou Kouyate - Senegal

Senegal 2-0 Guinea Bissau - 11th November, 16:00. Kouyate captained Senegal throughout the 90 minutes.

Guinea Bissau 0-1 Senegal - 15th November, 16:00. Kouyate captained his country to AFCON qualification.

Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke - Belgium

Belgium 2-1 Switzerland - 11th November, 19:45. Batshuayi bagged a brace as Benteke remained on the bench.

Belgium 2-0 England - 15th November, 19:45. Benteke and Batshuayi were unused substitutes.

Belgium 4-2 Denmark - 18th November, 19:45. Benteke and Batshuayi were unused substitutes.

Eberechi Eze - England U21s

England 3-1 Andorra U21s - 13th November, 19:30. Eze took to the pitch as a 73rd-minute substitute.

England 5-0 Albania U21s - 17th November, 19:25. Eze has been withdrawn for England U21s as a precautionary measure.

James McCarthy - Republic of Ireland

England 3-0 Republic of Ireland - 12th November, 20:00. McCarthy was not named in the squad.

Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland - 15th November, 17:00. McCarthy was not named in the squad.

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria - 18th November, 19:45. McCarthy was not named in the squad.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp - Ghana

Ghana 2-0 Sudan - 12th November, 16:00. Ayew played the full 90 minutes, with brother Andre scoring twice.

Sudan 1-0 Ghana - 17th November, 13:00. Schlupp played 67 minutes and Ayew completed the clash as captain.

