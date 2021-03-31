Tuesday evening saw our internationals' respective countries enjoy sweeping success - with Patrick van Aanholt's Netherlands overcoming Gibraltar 7-0.

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi, meanwhile, bagged goals against Belarus having been unused substitutes in Belgium’s victory over Wales and draw with Czech Republic.

Senegal faced Eswatini in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, after Cheikhou Kouyate was part of a side that kept a clean sheet last time out. They drew 1-1, with Kouyate bagging in the game's dying seconds. After appearing as a substitute in their comfortable victory over Niger, Wilfried Zaha made it two out of two as the Ivory Coast beat Ethiopia on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Eberechi Eze scored an early penalty for England Under-21s in their crucial European Championship fixture. However the young Lions - who required a two-goal win to progress - were left heartbroken after a last-minute Croatia strike saw them eliminated.

Earlier in the break, Wayne Hennessey earned his 95th cap with a clean sheet against Mexico last time out – only Chris Gunter has more Dragons caps than the Palace goalkeeper.

International fixtures

Belgium - Benteke & Batshuayi

Belgium 3-1 Wales - Wednesday 24th March. The pair were unused substitutes.

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium - Saturday, 27th March. The pair were unused substitutes.

Belgium 8-0 Belarus - Tuesday, 30th March. Batshuayi bagged a goal and assist while Benteke netted the Red Devils' sixth with a sensational volley.

Wales - Hennessey

Belgium 3-1 Wales - Wednesday, 24th March, 19:45 GMT. Hennessey was an unused substitute.

Wales 1-0 Mexico - Saturday, 27th March. Hennessey played the full match.

Wales 1-0 Czech Republic - Tuesday, 30th March. Hennessey was an unused substitute.

Netherlands - Van Aanholt

Turkey 4-2 Netherlands - Wednesday, 24th March, 17:00 GMT. Van Aanholt played as an 82nd-minute substitute.

Netherlands 2-0 Latvia - Saturday, 27th March. Van Aanholt was an unused substitute.

Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands - Tuesday, 30th March. Van Aanholt was an unused substitute.

Ivory Coast – Zaha

Niger 0-3 Ivory Coast – Friday, 26th March. Zaha played as a 67th-minute substitute.

Ivory Coast 3-1 Ethiopia – Tuesday, 30th March. Zaha started the match, playing 69 minutes.

Ghana – Ayew

Ghana 3-1 Sao Tome and Principe – Sunday, 28th March. Ayew converted a penalty in the 31st-minute.

Senegal – Kouyate

Congo 0-0 Senegal – Friday, 26th March. Kouyate played the full game.

Senegal 1-1 Eswatini – Tuesday, 30th March. Kouyate scored a 96th-minute equaliser and played the full game.

England Under-21 - Eze

England 0-1 Switzerland - Thursday, 25th March, 14:00 GMT. Eze came on in the 66th-minute.

Portugal 2-0 England - Sunday, 28th March. Eze came on as a 46th-minute substitute.

Croatia 1-2 England - Wednesday, 31st March. Eze played the full 90 minutes, scoring a penalty.

