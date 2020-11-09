The summer signing netted his first Premier League goal with an expert free-kick and also helped Palace open their account by assisting Scott Dann from a corner.

His performance throughout the 90 minutes earned high acclaim from teammates, the manager and fans alike - and this was highlighted when he scooped 73.9% of votes for Man of the Match.

Blowing other contenders out of the water, Eze earned the accolade ahead of Wilfried Zaha (8.7%) and Jaïro Riedewald (8%) in second and third respectively.

To see why the No.25 enjoyed such a landslide, watch him in action below!

