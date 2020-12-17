Benteke headed home superbly from a Joel Ward cross to give Palace the lead in east London. It was another succesful away trip for the Belgian after his brace in the 5-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, and he has impressed his manager with his recent performances.

Despite recieving a harsh second yellow card in the second half, Benteke secured 41.6% of your votes, finishing clear of second place Andros Townsend (24.6%). Joel Ward came third upon his return to the starting lineup, providing the assist for Benteke's goal.

Palace's earned a hard-fought point in the 1-1 draw with West Ham, as Sebastian Haller's stunning equaliser cancelled out Benteke's opener - and you can watch all the highlights of the match here or on PalaceTV within the official app!

