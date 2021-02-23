Cahill finished the match bloodied and bruised after putting his body on the line to keep the scores level in the second-half, providing the platform for Palace to go on and nick all three points. He was your standout performer, securing 36.5% of the vote.

He was not the only player to contribute to a fine team performance, with Jordan Ayew’s hard work both in defence and attack crucial in allowing the team to break forwards - he came second with 29.9%.

In third place it was no surprise to see Christian Benteke (10.0%), whose last-gasp winner sent Palace back to south London with all three points in the most dramatic fashion, sparking wild celebrations on the pitch and from the dugout.

You can check out the results in the poll below!