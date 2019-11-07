01 / 12
First-team meet fans at new Club Shop in Bromley
Members of the Crystal Palace first-team met a host of fans at the club's new Club Shop in Bromley's Glades shopping centre.
Max Meyer, Vicente Guaita, Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew all spent time with supporters, signing autographs and taking pictures with the large crowd which queued to meet the first-team stars.
The Club Shop in Bromely can be found at the Upper Mall, The Glades Shopping Centre, High Street Bromley, BR1 1DN. Its opening times are shown below.
Monday: 9am–7pm
Tuesday: 9am–7pm
Wednesday: 9am–7pm
Thursday: 9am–9pm
Friday: 9am–7pm
Saturday: 9am–7pm
Sunday: 11am–5pm
Don't miss the next signing event and your chance to meet first-team players next Wednesday at Croydon Centrale shopping centre!