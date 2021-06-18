As the biggest Fantasy football competition in the world returns for another season, the more than seven million players will cast their eyes towards Wilfried Zaha and co. as the team-building process begins.

After another phenomenal points haul of 136 last season, Zaha leads the way for Palace at £7.0 million, with fellow midfielder Eberechi Eze priced a £6.0 million after an impressive first season in the Premier League.

Vicente Guaita will certainly attract attention in goal, scoring 124 points last season and priced at just £4.5 million before the opener against Chelsea on 14th August. Defenders Tyrick Mitchell and Cheikhou Kouyate are just £4.5 million apiece.

There are plenty of attacking options to choose from, with Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta priced at £6.5 million, £6.0 million and £5.5 million respectively.

See below for a full list of Palace prices currently confirmed by FPL