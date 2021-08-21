“I think it was a positive performance,” he told Premier League Productions after the game. “Of course we would have liked the three points, but we have to take the positives out of the game.

“It’s a lot of stuff to work on and to build on, so hopefully we can do that.

“We’re still learning the style of play, we’re getting better in training and defensively we look good, but we need to get better going forwards to score more goals.”

Gallagher hit the crossbar on his Palace bow, and was welcomed by the home crowd as his influence in the game grew.

“I was just happy to be out there,” he said of his debut. “I’ve not had many minutes in pre-season, so I was really excited to get on the pitch and play in front of the fans.

“They were unreal – so good. Of course, I need to improve. Everyone needs to improve, especially as a team because that’s how we’re going to get the points.

“I was just excited, I wanted the season to get started and help the team as much as I can this season, so I was buzzing for that. It was just so loud. It’s not the biggest stadium compared to other teams in the Premier League, but the noise is crazy in here. It helps us so much as well.”