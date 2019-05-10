01 / 42
Gallery: 42 of the best Jason Puncheon images
With Jason Puncheon's departure from the club due in the summer, we've paid tribute to the iconic former captain by taking 42 of the best images from his time in red and blue.
Having spent the best part of six years playing in the borough of his birth, Puncheon has plenty of stand-out moments to remember from his Crystal Palace career.
A few of them feature in the gallery above, and the rest it's harder to place your finger on.
Click through and look back over a dedicated time in SE25 from one of our own.