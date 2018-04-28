Palace completed their biggest win in Premier League history with a 5-0 win as they moved to 11th place in the table and six points clear of the relegation zone.

The side went into the break with a two goal lead courtesy of goals from Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur whilst the second half saw the home fans celebrations continue with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick Van Aanholt and a penalty from Christian Benteke rounding off the victory.

Check out the best images from the afternoon's action.