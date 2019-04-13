01 / 32
Gallery: Hodgson's men prepare for Manchester City
Following the Eagles' huge win over Newcastle United, Roy Hodgson's men are well underway in their preparations for the visit of reigning champions Manchester City.
Earlier in the week, our club photographer was on hand to capture the lads in action on a gloriously sunny day in south London. Scroll through the image gallery to see the squad in action in the gym and out on the grass.
Mamadou Sakho is featured as he continues his rehabilitation, and Sam Woods trained - with the young centre back in contention to feature should James Tomkins injury rule him out of Sunday afternoon's clash.