In his time with the Eagles, Ward has seen the Championship come and go, promotion through the play-offs and an FA Cup final as well as everything else that's fallen in between.

✍ On this day in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ we signed @JoelWard2! pic.twitter.com/dye9nlsD16 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 28, 2019

He has written his name into the club's recent history with iconic moments such as his acrobatic 2013 goal-line clearance against Watford at Wembley and caught fans' attention with a diving header against Manchester United deep into the 2018/19 season.

The Palace defender also came to the fore again at the tail end of the last campaign by playing throughout three of Palace's last four games, all of which were victories.

But his career started over 10 years ago with local Portsmouth and you can look through it all at Pompey in the gallery above.

