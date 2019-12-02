Roy Hodgson's men were in fine spirits on a crisp but sunny Monday morning, following the win at Burnley on Saturday. Tuesday night's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park features 11th placed Palace and 12th placed Bournemouth.

Scroll through the images in the gallery to see the squad undertake a relatively light session of gym and pitch work under the eye of Hogdson et al, as the game with The Cherries comes just 74 hours after full-time at Turf Moor.

Tickets are still available for the encounter, with supporters able to purchase without the need for a membership. Click here to create a free account, and buy now.