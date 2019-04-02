The camp was in good spirits at a drizzly training ground in south London on Tuesday, following the defeat of Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson confirmed that his only absentee is Mamadou Sakho, following his recent, successful operation.

Scroll through the images to see the lads in action during the squad's final training session before the trip to north London.

Listen to live audio commentary of Spurs v Palace with Palace Audio for just £1.49, wherever you are in the world. Click here for more information.