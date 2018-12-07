01 / 40
GALLERY: Palace Prepare for West Ham United
Following Tuesday night's bitterly disappointing defeat to Brighton, it was back to business for Roy Hodgson's men in Beckenham on Thursday. Our photographer captured the squad being put through their paces on the grass and in the gym as they finalise their preparations for the short trip east to West Ham United on Saturday.
Scroll through the gallery for 40 cracking snaps, including an extraordinary image of Ollie O'Dwyer's towering header over Connor Wickham, with a resplendent face-mask intact!
Hodgson confirmed he has the same squad to choose from for the Burnley win and Brighton defeat, with Christian Benteke being the only long-term absentee.