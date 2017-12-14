01 / 14
Gallery: Palace Train Ahead Of Leicester Trip
Before taking his team to the King Power Stadium to take on a resurgent Leicester City, Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff put the Eagles squad through their paces in training this week.
Having extended their unbeaten run to six matches by beating Watford in dramatic fashion, Palace will be hoping that continues at the home of the Foxes, with morale high in the camp following the manner of Tuesday's win.
See the best of the action in our training gallery above.