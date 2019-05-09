In the gallery above, you can see each of Speroni's seasons with the club in an image from that time. The hair, gloves and kits may have changed, but the man between the sticks hasn't.

Simply click through to see the Argentine's development from a 25-year-old breakthrough to the 39-year-old club icon he is today.

SEE ALSO: Julian Speroni to depart Crystal Palace after record-breaking spell