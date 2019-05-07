What was your first shirt as a kid?

It was from an ex-basketball player who played in Spain, and he brought me a Zinedine Zidane shirt when he was at Real Madrid.

What were you wearing on your pro debut?

That was in Rad Belgrade back in 2008/09, and they play in light blue shirts. It was a nice one and I liked it a lot!

Which is the most special shirt you've worn?

It would have been a Red Star shirt from one of our derby games against Partizan Belgrade – they’re always massive games.

Best player you've swapped shirts with?

I don’t swap shirts usually but when I was young I swapped with Javier Pastore when he was playing for Palermo and I played against him for Rad.

Who was the last player you swapped shirts with?

It was Nemanja Matic when we played against Manchester United last season, who I obviously play with for the Serbian national team.

Which is the best shirt of all time?

It would have to be any Red Star Belgrade shirt!

