What was your first shirt as a kid?

It was a Manchester United kit when I was around six or seven years old. I wore that when I used to train with Paris FC.

What were you wearing on your pro debut?

It was a Paris St Germain shirt from a cup game back in 2007. I gave it to my mum so I have some good memories of it!

Which is the most special shirt you've worn?

I would say maybe the one I had when France played Ukraine and I scored twice to help us get into the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. It’s framed in my place.

Best player you've swapped with?

I cannot say one player because I have probably 200 shirts! I have Eto’o, Hazard, Drogba, Zlatan, Beckham, Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema and Ribery. So many players!

Who was the last player you swapped with?

The last one was Xherdan Shaqiri when we played Stoke City last season. I know him and we have played against each a few times, including at international level.

Which is the best shirt of all time?

I cannot choose one because whichever shirt I am wearing at any time is the best, so now it is the Palace one! It is really nice, it is a good colour and I think the fans really like it.

