What was your first shirt as a kid?

It was actually a Tottenham kit which is really random! I don’t remember wearing it but I saw a photo of me in it in the family album from when I was five or six.

What were you wearing on your pro debut?

I was number 16 and it was very baggy! It was back in 2010 and it had GAC on the front, but it was massive!

Which is the most special shirt you've worn?

The one I wore when we beat Brighton away in the play-offs. It’s hung up in my house next to a painting of me celebrating. When you go up my stairs, it’s the first thing you see!

Best player you've swapped shirts with?

I don’t tend to swap shirts really but I have Didier Drogba’s shirt when he was at Chelsea so that’s pretty big for me.

Who was the last player you swapped shirts with?

I think it might have been Nathaniel Chalobah who is a friend of mine for years and I have his shirt from when we played against Watford.

Which is the best shirt of all time?

I have to say would be Juventus’ old pink shirt! That was so nice that people just used to wear it out in the streets and on nights out!

