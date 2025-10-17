On the return from the October international break...
Everyone came back safe and healthy, and that’s the most important. It went as it should.
And not only that – most of them had success with their national teams. They won games, some even scored goals.
JP [Jean-Philippe Mateta] had his first start for France and scored. Jeff [Lerma] scored, Jeremy [Pino] scored, Ismaïla [Sarr] scored.
We now have, I think, 10, 12 – maybe even 14 – players who could be playing at the World Cup next year. That shows the development of Crystal Palace as a club.
Not just being called up to your national team – but playing regularly, starting games, playing in big tournaments.
A few, like Chris Richards, Walter Benítez, Rio Cárdenas and [Christantus] Uche, only came back yesterday. So, they are only training today. But yes, we have a great mood here at the training ground.”