Eberechi Eze’s stunning solo effort at the end of the first-half was a goal that will live long in the memory, and you showed your appreciation for the strike by voting Eze your eToro Man of the Match.

Eze came on for the injured Jeff Schlupp in the first-half, and made an immediate impact. Picking up the ball in the Palace half, he rounded one defender and then the next to advance on the Sheffield United goal. As he approached the penalty area, he sent a nonchalant finish into the bottom corner to all but secure the points for the Eagles.

It was only two days into the new year, but Eze's effort will surely be one of the goals of 2021, and saw him net 39% of the votes for Man of the Match. James McArthur's return to the side was welcomed, with the midfielder coming second (22.8%). Andros Townsend's constant endeavour on the wing saw him take third place (10.2%).

To watch Eze's goal and all the highlights from a valuable victory against the Blades, head over to Palace TV by clicking here, or 'Palace TV' within the app!

READ NEXT: Report - Stunning Eze solo strike sees Palace start 2021 with a bang