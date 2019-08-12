At half-time, McGregor revealed, 'the boys were bantering me,' and so the talented Development midfielder unleashed a remarkable effort to score Palace's first and only goal, before celebrating mutedly with a wry smile.

Reflecting more seriously on the 20-yard curler, McGregor said: "Definitely, 100% [it was] one of the best [I've scored]. I was going to go to the line but I kind of jockeyed my body to the left and I saw his body go over so I thought, ‘let me cut inside and shoot.’ Luckily it went top corner."

Looking back on the game as a whole, McGregor cut a frustrated figure, suggesting that Palace's dominance warranted more than a solitary point. However, the 20-year-old prospect also expressed his gratitude for being able to develop his game alongside a host of first team professionals...

"I think we’re disappointed because we controlled the whole game," he said. "We were playing good football, breaking them down, going down the sides, everything. So we’re disappointed to concede so late.

"It was a good test. They [the first team players] were keeping me in the game, talking to me, telling me what to do. I thought they definitely helped me. You could see in him [Gary Cahill], he’s commanding, you could see him controlling the game. He’s a big leader and everyone had to step up to his level."

