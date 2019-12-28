Collecting a raft of Man of the Match awards this season, Guaita has endeared himself to the Palace faithful with a series of fine performances over his 41 games as an Eagle.

But when he first arrived in south London from Getafe, the shot stopper had to work hard to secure a starting berth in the team and, of course, to ensure his performance levels remain so high.

Asked about the difference and changes between now and his lengthy time in Spain, he said: "For me, it’s good, it’s the same. My performance when I arrived here, the manager needed me to stay on the bench for the first games because another mate is No.1 - Wayne Hennessey.

"Me, it’s important I stay training, I stay training because another goalkeeper is playing. It means, okay, more work, more strong work. Because when I start, I want all the games to play. For me, it’s the same in Spain, in here [England]. Here, it’s better. There’s more control in the Premier League but I want more years in England."

And asked how happy he is to be playing for Palace and living in the English capital, Guaita gave a positive review, saying: "I’m a lot happy. Me and my family always speak the same - [we’re] happy here, happy in England and happy at Crystal Palace. I think a lot of years for me is good."

