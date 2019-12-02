The Spanish shot stopper pulled off several remarkable blocks - one in particular which caught fans' attention - and kept a clean sheet to lead the Eagles to their convincing win.

With 46% of the vote, he beat Wilfried Zaha (29%) and James Tomkins (8%) to a clear first place.

Picking up the accolade for the third time this season, Guaita kept his fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

