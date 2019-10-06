Having made a handful of point-blank saves with astonishing reactions on display, fans voted Guaita to win the award with 34.6% of votes going to the Spaniard.

Behind him was captain Gary Cahill, who took 17.5% of votes and Jordan Ayew closely followed with 15.6%.

This is already Guaita's second Man of the Match performance, having also claimed the accolade for his display against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

To re-watch more of Guaita's heroics against the Hammers, click here now for full highlights of West Ham v Palace. If you're reading in the app, just click 'Palace TV'.