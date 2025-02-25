Palace return to Selhurst Park looking to back-up another stellar away performance at Fulham last Saturday, with the 2-0 win at Craven Cottage making it a club-record six consecutive away clean sheets in all competitions.

The Eagles have also now won four consecutive top-flight away fixtures for the first time, but are searching for a first league win in South London in four attempts.

Villa are chasing successive Champions League qualifications and Guéhi is aware of the challenge they will pose, but insists Palace remain focused on pushing up the table after a mixed start to the New Year.

"I think we'd all hope that we'd be in a higher position," he said. "But that's how the season's gone. You know, the only thing we can do now is try and do the best that we can, to try and get as high as possible on the table.

"We had a nice end to last season [a 5-0 win on the final day of 2023/24] a very nice victory against them.

"But it's a completely different game. They're a team with new players and they're doing really well. It'll be a tough game."