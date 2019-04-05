It was alleged that a gesture he made, which was captured by a photograph and posted on social media, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1). It was further alleged that this constituted an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief.



At an extensive hearing FA yesterday, the charge was dismissed.



Wayne categorically denied the charge and had the full support of Crystal Palace Football Club, and both parties welcome yesterday’s verdict.

Hennessey said: “I’m delighted that the FA have found me not guilty of this charge. This was a genuinely innocent moment, which appeared to be something completely different when captured on camera. I want to state for the record that I abhor all forms of racism, fascism, anti-semitism or discrimination of any kind.”