Hennessey joins 26 of his compatriots in Ryan Giggs' squad as they prepare to face their final two qualifiers for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

All four countries in Wales' Group E could still earn automatic qualification, so the Welsh have a sizeable task on their hands.

They will face Azerbaijan on 16th November in Baku at 17:00 GMT and then Hungary in Cardiff on the 19th at 19:45.

Wales have won two of their six qualifiers so far, drawing two and losing two as well. Hennessey is currently the third most-capped Welshman, overtaking Ashley Williams in October.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels to find out how Wayne fares!

And with no first-team football to enjoy over the international break, why not support the Women in their historic Women's Weekend match against London City Lionesses? Grab your tickets for this clash on Sunday 17th here!