Hennessey is currently the joint-fourth most capped player for Wales, sitting level with Gary Speed on 85 appearances. He is just seven games away from equalling Neville Southall's record for the most played Wales goalkeeper.

If Hennessey plays against either Slovakia or Croatia and defender Ashley Williams plays in neither game, the Palace 'keeper will draw level as the third-most capped Welshman. Should he play in both matches and Williams makes no appearances, Hennessey will overtake Williams and become the third-most capped Wales player.

The Dragons face Slovakia on Thursday 10th at 19:45 BST and will take on Croatia on Sunday 13th, also at 19:45.

In the Euro qualifiers so far, they have managed two wins and two losses. Hennessey has featured in all four matches.

