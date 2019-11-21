Footage of both Hennessey's goal-mouth heroics and changing room celebrations have spread across social media and, upon his return to training with Crystal Palace, the experienced international spoke with Palace TV on his most recent stint with the Dragons.

He said: "To be back in the Euros is fantastic. For a small nation like Wales, it's amazing to get there again.

"We've got a good bunch of youngsters coming through as well so they're dead excited. Obviously they don't know what to expect but there are a few older heads in that team which obviously know what it's like and can't wait for it."

One of the older heads himself, Hennessey is Palace's most capped international and Wales' third most played ever. Currently holding 89 caps to his name, the Palace shot stopper is just three appearances off drawing level with Neville Southall as the Dragons' most played goalkeeper. He is seven away from equalling Chris Gunter's record for the most played Welshman.

By keeping a clean sheet against Hungary, Hennessey also levelled Southall's clean sheet total - 34.

In qualifying for the previous Euro tournament - 2016 - Hennessey played in all of Wales' 10 matches, conceding just four times in the process. At the tournament itself, Hennessey played five out of six games, including the historic semi-final against Portugal.

Reflecting on his most striking role in qualifying for the 2020 competition, Hennessey admitted he had enjoyed a quiet night until called upon to deny Dominik Szoboszlai.

"I wasn't really that busy in the night overall, but those two saves were important," he said. "I think it was 1-0 at the time as well so if they go in [at 1-1] it's a completely different game. I'm delighted with the saves and couldn't be happier."

You can watch the full chat with Wayne by heading to Palace TV now! Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app. There, you will also find great features, full match highlights and live broadcasts.