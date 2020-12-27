“You can always lose two games in a row in this league,” he said at his pre-Leicester press conference. “I’m not concerned that we’re a particularly inconsistent team that don’t have a clear idea of what they would like to be doing, but results colour all judgement and the last two results have been bad ones.

“There is no simple answer to how you survive the disappointment and the effect it is going to have on people’s confidence, the effect on their mood.

"Somehow we’ve got to find the mental strength to make certain that when we go out on Monday and play Leicester, we ask questions of them and cause them a lot more problems than we caused Aston Villa.”

