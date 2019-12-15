Last Saturday against Watford, the Palace manager was without Joel Ward and Patrick van Aanholt and was forced to substitute Jeffrey Schlupp at half-time due to a muscle injury.

Now, Hodgson has confirmed that he will be unable to call upon the trio for the visit of the Seagulls.

Hodgson said: "Those two [Schlupp and Van Aanholt] won’t be available. Joel Ward is of course not available. Certainly those [are sidelined]. Unfortunately there are one or two others who might get added but I’m not willing to discuss that now."

Focusing more on the length of time Schlupp and Van Aanholt will be unavailable to Hodgson, the Palace manager confirmed Schlupp is suffering from a hip injury and said: "The doctors are not very willing to put timescales on injures but it will keep him out for a period of time. There’s no question of him missing this game and then bouncing straight back. We’ll have to wait and see."

On Van Aanholt, he said: "There’s no return date. He’s very keen to get back as soon as possible. He’s working hard to that end but again I’ll have to wait and see how his rehabilitation progresses. With muscle injuries, the date when the player returns is of vital importance because we see so often when a player comes back they get injured again because the muscle hasn’t quite recovered."

Mamadou Sakho remains suspended having collected a red card against AFC Bournemouth.

You can grab one of the few remaining tickets for Palace v Brighton for tonight by clicking here now.