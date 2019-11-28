Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of a trip to Burnley, the Palace manager focussed on the importance of having players who are physically and mentally healty.

He said: "It’s a time when your squad is really tested. You need everybody in good form, good physical condition and good mental condition. It’s unrealistic to expect 11 players to carry out every 90 minutes you’re going to play. It’s important everyone’s ready, anxious to play and anxious to take their chance."

Turning his attention to Palace’s last match of the month, Hodgson assessed Saturday’s opposition Burnley, describing them as a "difficult nut to crack."

He added: "It won’t be a similar game to Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. But this will be an equally difficult game in my opinion. They know exactly what they’re doing, they work very hard at it and do it very well. It’s up to us to try to deal with it and I congratulate them on having the team to be able to do it."