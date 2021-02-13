The manager has tweaked Palace's lineup since facing Leeds United, bringing Cheikhou Kouyate, Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi into the side ahead of Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

He elaborated on the changes, saying: "Cheikh's been out of the team for a couple of games, pretty much undeservedly you have to say in terms of his performances, so I’m bringing him back in.

"Patrick [van Aanholt], we experimented with him playing in front of Tyrick the other day but we’ve moved him back to his more normal position now and I think for JP it’s good he gets a little bit more time with us before we really thrust him into these very important games.

"So it was the right moment I thought to bring in Benteke and Michy Batshuayi with their experience and their quality."

Hodgson also drilled-down into the sort of game he is expecting at Selhurst, giving his opinion on the Clarets.

"We’ve known for a long time what Burnley are about," he said. "And what they’re about, in my opinion, is a very commendable way of playing. They work very hard, they keep their shape exceptionally well, they know exactly what they’re trying to do in possession and out of possession and of course they also have the type of players who are prepared to run through walls really for the club and for the manager.

"Even if you get yourself into reasonable shooting or attacking situations, there’s a chance they’re going to come up with some heroics and stop you getting the shot away."

