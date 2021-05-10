Eze, who joined the Eagles this summer from Queens Park Rangers, has been an integral part of the team this season, making 34 appearances so far and scoring four goals.

Hodgson praised the midfielder's ability, commitment and desire during his first season at the highest level.

“He’s had a good season, there’s no question of that. I think it’s nice that, not just on this occasion [against Sheffield United], but even on other occasions, he really has shown his skills to the utmost and everyone’s picked up on it. I’m really pleased about that.

“I’m most pleased with the way he’s settled in, the way he’s become such a team player, the way he works very hard to absorb any tactical information and do the things that the team requires of him, apart from, of course, the mazy dribbles, the excellent ball control he’s been blessed with also.”

Hodgson also emphasised the need for Eze's development to continue and for him to be reflective: “I would hope that he would [put] this season to good use, he will take stock.

“He knows he has these excellent technical abilities, he knows he is a good player capable of becoming a really good player of the very highest level, but there’s still a bit of learning to be done, a bit of experience to be gained.

“His progress for me has been solid, it’s been there all the time. I’ve seen him getting better, we know what he can do, we know that he’s capable with what he did on Saturday against Sheffield United.”

Finally, Hodgson further reiterated the desire for development to continue around Eze and applauded the No.25's character: “He’s a modest young man, I think he understands at this stage of his life he’s at the threshold of a fantastic career, but you know the threshold sometimes can be quite a long, large threshold. You don’t just step over it with one simple pace.”

