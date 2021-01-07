Schlupp was withdrawn before half-time in the Eagles’ victory over Sheffield United, and Hodgson says he cannot put a time frame on how long the injury will keep him sidelined.

“The medical staff are never prepared to do that, but he’s certainly going to be missing a number of games. We’ll just have to do the best we can. It is a muscle strain. He’s got good powers of recovery and we hope he’ll have them again.”

The manager also gave a fitness update on defenders Gary Cahill and Scott Dann, who are recovering from hamstring injuries.

“This game may be too soon for him,” Hodgson said about Cahill, “but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the squad for the next league game as well.”

Scott Dann is close to fitness, but will miss the trip to Molineux: “We’re not risking him in the game but I don’t see that as a long-term injury.”

